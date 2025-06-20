HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
At G7, entire world appreciating India's development: PM

Fri, 20 June 2025
Prime Minister Narendra inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for multiple development projects for the water, rail, and power sectors in Siwan, Bihar. He says, "The government of NDA is carrying forward the life mission of great men like Rajendra Prasad and Brajkishore Prasad with firm determination. In line with this development, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees on this platform today.

"I recently met several country heads during my foreign visit, entire world appreciating India for development. People of Bihar have ended 'jungle raj' created by Congress, RJD. Congress, RJD responsible for poverty, migration of labourers from Bihar."

