Air India flight cancellations continue, full refunds offered

10:13





Affected flights include services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. As per the statement from Air India, "Air India's international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai; AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne; AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi; AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad and domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi; AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi; AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons."





The airline has offered full refunds or free rescheduling and is helping passengers with alternate travel plans. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has been offered to passengers," the statement reads.





The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or call the customer care numbers for updates.

Update: Air India has cancelled several international and domestic flights on Friday due to increased aircraft checks, bad weather, and airspace restrictions.