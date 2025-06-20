AI-171 crash: 202 bodies handed over, 220 victims identified

13:16

In a post on X, Rushikesh Patel wrote, "UPDATED UP TO :- 20/06/2025 , 11:45 A.M. NO. OF DNA MATCH - 220, NO. OF RELATIVES CONTACTED- 220, NO. OF MORTAL RELEASED- 202." Of the 220 victims identified in the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, 151 were Indian nationals, 34 were British, 7 Portuguese, one was Canadian, and 9 were non-passengers. So far, 202 bodies have been handed over, 15 sent by air and 187 by ambulance, while the remaining mortal remains will be released soon.





"Indians 151, Portuguese 7, British 34, Canada 1, Non passengers 9.........BY AIR - 15, By road via ambulance - 187........Remaining Mortal remains will be handed over soon," the post further reads.





Meanwhile, on Thursday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said that the flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad on June 12, was "well-maintained" and both the aircraft and its engines were regularly monitored, showing no issue before the flight. -- ANI

Almost a week after the deadly Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad, DNA samples of 220 victims had been matched with their families and the mortal remains of 202 passengers have been released, announced Gujarat Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Rushikesh Patel on Friday.