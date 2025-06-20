4 held for gangrape, murder of minor tribal girl in Odisha's Keonjhar

01:11





Among the four accused, one knew the victim, police added.





The police said a case under Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 103(1) (murder), and 49 (abetment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the accused.





The incident took place at a village within Pandapada police station limits on June 16.





The next day, villagers found the 17-year-old girl, who had gone missing after leaving her home to relieve herself, hanging from a tree, following which her family alleged that she was gang-raped and killed, the police said.





Bloodstained clothes and other items were recovered from the spot where her body was found hanging, officials said. -- PTI

