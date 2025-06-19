You will be remembered and missed: AI on pilot Clive Kunder

17:26





"With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder - a young aviator full of promise, a valued colleague, and a deeply cherished member of the Air India family. Clive's quiet dedication, grace, and passion for flying earned him the admiration of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.





"At his prayer and funeral service, senior leaders from Tata Group and Air India stood beside his family, friends, and loved ones - to honour his memory, share in their grief, and offer strength during this incredibly difficult time.





"We extend our deepest condolences to Clive's family. In this moment of profound loss, we stand with you - in remembrance, in sorrow, and in solidarity. Clive's spirit, warmth, and legacy will always remain a part of Air India. You will be remembered. You will be missed."





The mortal remains of First Officer Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, were brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said. The casket carrying the co-pilot's remains reached Mumbai airport by a flight and his family members then brought it to his residence, located on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West), an official said.

Kunder lived with his elderly parents and a younger sister in Mumbai.

