What's special about Modi's gifts to Croatia's PM?

11:48

The gifts





This silver candle stand from Rajasthan is a beautiful example of the region's traditional metalwork. Handmade by skilled artisans, it features detailed floral and geometric designs created using age-old engraving techniques. Its elegant shape and fine patterns give it a royal and timeless look.





The Pattachitra painting, gifted to Croatia's President, is a beautiful traditional art form from Odisha, known for its detailed and colourful paintings on cloth. The name of the painting comes from "patta" (cloth) and "chitra" (picture). These artworks usually show stories from Indian mythology, particularly about Lord Krishna and the Jagannath tradition. Artists use natural colours and handmade brushes to create bold lines and detailed scenes. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a silver candlestand to Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and a Pattachitra painting to Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic.