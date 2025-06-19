'Those who speak English in India will soon feel ashamed'

12:59





Speaking at the book launch of 'Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon', authored by former civil servant, IAS Ashutosh Agnihotri, Shah said, "In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed -- the creation of such a society is not far away. Only those who are determined can bring about change. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian."





"To understand our country, our culture, our history, and our religion, no foreign language can suffice. The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too," he said.





Outlining the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges), coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people of the country.





"Modi Ji has laid the foundation of the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) for the Amrit Kaal. Achieving the goal of a developed India, getting rid of every trace of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, staying committed to unity and solidarity, and igniting the spirit of duty in every citizen -- these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people. That is why by 2047, we will be at the pinnacle, and our languages will play a major role in this journey," Amit Shah said.





Speaking on the book authored by former civil servant, IAS Ashutosh Agnihotri, the Union Home Minister emphasised that a change is needed in the training of administrative officers. "A radical change is needed in the training of administrative officers... Rarely are they trained to introduce empathy in our system. Maybe because the British era inspired this training model. I believe that if any ruler or administrator rules without empathy, then they cannot achieve the real objective of governance," Shah said.





He also praised literature, saying that it is the soul of our society. "When our country was consumed in an era of pitch black darkness, even then literature kept the lamps of our religion, freedom, and culture lit. When the government changed, no one opposed it. But whenever someone tried to touch our religion, culture and literature, our society stood against them and defeated them. Literature is the soul of our society," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said. -- ANI

Stressing the importance of Indian languages as the soul of the nation's identity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the time has come to reclaim India's linguistic heritage and lead the world with pride in native tongues.