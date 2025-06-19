The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of Chewing

12:43





Ellerine Diengdoh on the immense and unfortunate bias that 'mainstream' India has for the north-east.





For seventeen days, the whispers bubbled back up like bad curry. "So they love dogs? Cooked, not cuddled, right?" "Since China's next door, are they all, like half Chinese?" "With those tiny eyes, how do they even watch TV?" "Why so much mob lynching up there? Is that how they say hello?" "They passed exams outside the North East? What did they do, sacrifice a chicken?" "Bit odd that they wear jeans. Where's the tribal authenticity? You know, feathers, spears, war-paint?" "Are they interested in human rights or just human ribs?"