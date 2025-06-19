HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Students evacuated from Iran to be brought back in deluxe buses: J-K CM

Thu, 19 June 2025
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that students evacuated from Iran will be ferried from Delhi to the Union Territory in deluxe buses. 

As many as 90 students from Jammu and Kashmir were among the 110 people evacuated from war-affected Iran on Wednesday. They were taken to Armenia before being flown to Doha. The students arrived in Delhi from the Qatari capital early Thursday. 

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said the resident commissioner has been directed to arrange deluxe buses of the Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation to transport the students.

"The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J&K," the Office of the Chief Minister said.

"The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with coordinating with the JKRTC to ensure proper deluxe buses are arranged," it said. Abdullah shared the post from his official X handle. In another post, the chief minister said, "94 of our students evacuated from Iran have safely reached Delhi. The Government is making transport arrangements to ensure their smooth journey home, which will be in place within the next few hours". PTI

