HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex, Nifty end lower for 3rd day

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
16:54
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the third straight session on Thursday, in line with weak trends in global markets as the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict continues to weigh on investors' sentiment. 

The US Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged also dampened market sentiment, experts said. In a largely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 82.79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 81,361.87. During the day, it hit a high of 81,583.94 and a low of 81,191.04, gyrating 392.9 points.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'It was the worst phone call of my life'
LIVE! 'It was the worst phone call of my life'

Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report
Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March...

You know what...: Tharoor admits differences with Congress
You know what...: Tharoor admits differences with Congress

Tharoor said that Congress, its values, and its workers were very dear to him.

Iranian missile hits largest hospital in southern Israel
Iranian missile hits largest hospital in southern Israel

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, Israel's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in the southern part of Israel has suffered a direct hit in a missile attack.

'US could hand over Iran's nuclear supplies to Pak'
'US could hand over Iran's nuclear supplies to Pak'

Former Pentagon official and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin, has said that United States forces need to enter Iran and eradicate its nuclear program and said that it is a possibility that Pakistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD