Sensex, Nifty end lower for 3rd day

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the third straight session on Thursday, in line with weak trends in global markets as the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict continues to weigh on investors' sentiment.
The US Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged also dampened market sentiment, experts said. In a largely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 82.79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 81,361.87. During the day, it hit a high of 81,583.94 and a low of 81,191.04, gyrating 392.9 points.