SC asks K'taka govt to act against 'Thug Life' vandals

14:31





The Court disposed of the matter after satisfying itself of the submissions made by all parties before it, regarding the issue.





The Karnataka government has filed its response before the Supreme Court concerning the ongoing controversy over the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in the state. In its affidavit, the state government clarified that it has not imposed any restrictions on the film's release and has assured to provide the necessary protection and security if the producers decide to screen the movie in Karnataka.





The government further confirmed that it would ensure the safety of those involved in the film's release, provided the producers choose to go ahead with the screening.

Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to take appropriate action against any person or groups who may attempt to forcibly obstruct the release of 'Thug Life', under the criminal and civil law.