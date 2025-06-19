HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Omar takes a Vande Bharat

Thu, 19 June 2025
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, travelled on the recently-inaugurated Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra on Thursday and were received by National Conference leaders and workers in Katra. 

Omar, accompanied by the NC chief and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, arrived at the Katra railway station this morning, officials said. On June 10, Farooq Abdullah made his maiden journey on the train from Srinagar to Katra and said he was overwhelmed to see Kashmir finally getting connected to the country's rail network.

