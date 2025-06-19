Omar takes a Vande Bharat

14:56





Omar, accompanied by the NC chief and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, arrived at the Katra railway station this morning, officials said. On June 10, Farooq Abdullah made his maiden journey on the train from Srinagar to Katra and said he was overwhelmed to see Kashmir finally getting connected to the country's rail network.

