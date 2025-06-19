Odisha gangrape: 4 minors undergo test to ascertain age

23:14

The ossification test was conducted after the police urged the Juvenile Justice Board to treat the four minors who claim to be 17 years old as adults for the trial.





The police took them to the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at the MHCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for the test. We have conducted the ossification test, a medical procedure that uses X-rays to assess the age of a person, said Prof Sudeepa Das, the head of the FMT department. Das said they have also collected blood samples of all the 10 accused and the 20-year-old woman for the DNA test. "Considering the gravity and heinous nature of the crime, the police prayed to the JJB to prosecute the four minors as adults under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M had said after the arrest of all the accused on Tuesday.

Four minor boys, who were among the 10 people arrested for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of a college student at Odisha's Gopalpur sea beach, on Thursday underwent a medical test to ascertain their exact age, police said.