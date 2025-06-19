'Nation wants to know if Trump is lying, PM must speak'

09:56





In a post on X, Surjewala asked PM Modi to step up and issue a statement about whether the US President is lying.





"U.S President Trump again makes a sensational claim the umpteenth time of "having stopped the India-Pakistan War post Op Sindoor, by using trade diplomacy," he said.





"Not only this, President Trump claimed yesterday on 18th June, 2025 at the White House -: He stopped the war between India and Pakistan, he loves Pakistan, he equated PM Modi with the notorious Pak Army Chief, Gen Munir, whom President Trump hosted for lunch at the White House and he claimed to have used trade diplomacy to stop the war," the Congress MP said.





Further, Surjewala said that if US President Trump is right, then the Indian Prime Minister owes "much explanation" to the country's Armed Forces and the people.





"EVERY INDIAN ASKS A QUESTION-Why can't PM Modi come forward and issue a statement or speak up, if President Trump is lying? If President Trump is right and that's why PM Modi is not speaking, he owes much explanation to our Armed Forces and our People. NATION AWAITS ANSWERS!" he said.





Trump once again claimed credit for stopping a "war" between India and Pakistan, while praising both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir for their roles in de-escalating tensions in May.





"Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago and we are working a trade deal with India and also with Pakistan... I am so happy. Two very smart people decided not to keep going with the war. Those are two big nuclear powers. I was honoured to meet him today," said Trump.





However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Trump late on Tuesday that the ceasefire was achieved through talks between the Indian and Pakistani militaries and not US mediation, India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri said earlier on Wednesday.





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted US President Donald Trump over having a dinner with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. "Instead of meeting PM Shahbaz Sharif, POTUS says he was 'honoured' to meet their self promoted Field Marshal clearly acknowledging that Pakistan is governed by its army. His thanking him to end the war from Pakistan side emphasises the illegitimate order of leadership. What an irony. The President who is aiming for Nobel Peace Prize is lunching with a tainted man who is endorsing his Nobel dream, a man who has actively abetted and aided terrorism to threaten peace across regions and the world!" Chaturvedi said on X.

