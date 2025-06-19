Mortal remains of AI co-pilot Clive Kunder brought home

11:50





Visuals from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered at his place while his family stood in front of his portrait and mourned their tragic loss. Kunder lived with his mother and father in the Goregaon (West) area.





A week after the deadly Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad, DNA samples of 210 victims had been matched with their families and 187 mortals had been released, announced Gujarat Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Rushikesh Patel on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the Air India AI-171 flight which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, were brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday.