Iran's supreme leader can't continue to exist: Israel

15:42

Israelis hunker down in Haifa





An Iranian missile hit the main hospital in southern Israel early Thursday, wounding people and causing extensive damage, the medical facility said. Israeli media aired footage of blown-out windows and heavy black smoke. Separate Iranian strikes hit a high-rise apartment building in Tel Aviv and other sites in central Israel. At least 40 people were wounded, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

Israel's defence minister says Iran's supreme leader 'cannot continue to exist' after latest Iranian missile attack. Iran's foreign minister says he'll meet with European counterparts in Geneva, state media reports.