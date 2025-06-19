HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran's supreme leader can't continue to exist: Israel

Thu, 19 June 2025
15:42
Israelis hunker down in Haifa
Israel's defence minister says Iran's supreme leader 'cannot continue to exist' after latest Iranian missile attack. Iran's foreign minister says he'll meet with European counterparts in Geneva, state media reports. 

An Iranian missile hit the main hospital in southern Israel early Thursday, wounding people and causing extensive damage, the medical facility said. Israeli media aired footage of blown-out windows and heavy black smoke. Separate Iranian strikes hit a high-rise apartment building in Tel Aviv and other sites in central Israel. At least 40 people were wounded, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

LIVE! Iran's supreme leader can't continue to exist: Israel
You know what...: Tharoor admits differences with Congress
Tharoor said that Congress, its values, and its workers were very dear to him.

Iranian missile hits largest hospital in southern Israel
Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, Israel's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in the southern part of Israel has suffered a direct hit in a missile attack.

Those who speak English will soon feel ashamed: Shah
'When our country was consumed in an era of pitch black darkness, even then literature kept the lamps of our religion, freedom, and culture lit'

'US could hand over Iran's nuclear supplies to Pak'
Former Pentagon official and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin, has said that United States forces need to enter Iran and eradicate its nuclear program and said that it is a possibility that Pakistan...

