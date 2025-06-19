Iranian missile causes extensive damage in Israel hospital

12:35

Smoke rises from the Soroka medical centre. Pic: Amir Cohen/Reuters





Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said it had received a report about "a building that had sustained heavy damage" and that its responders saw "extensive destruction" at the site.





A 60-year-old woman was wounded in the strike, the MDA said.





"We are currently assessing the damage, including injuries," a spokeswoman for Soroka said, noting there was "extensive damage in various areas."





Videos posted to Telegram claiming to show the aftermath around the hospital showed several structures damaged and piles of debris on the ground.





Soroka is one of Israel's leading medical centers and provides care to more than 1 million people in the south, according to its website. Just 22 miles from Gaza, Soroka is the primary evacuation destination for people wounded in the war, its website says.

An Iranian missile hit and caused extensive destruction to Soroka Medical Center, a major hospital in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva, Israeli authorities told CNN.