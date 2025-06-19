HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran bombs several civilian areas in Israel

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
11:36
image
Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel on Thursday morning, with 'several hits' on civilian areas, an Israeli military official told CNN.

The official said there were "several hits to civilian population centers" including the Soroka hospital in southern Israel.

Israel Defense Forces Homefront Command Search and Rescue teams have been sent to several reported impact sites, the official said.

Iran said Israel attacked its Arak heavy water reactor, a nuclear facility about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of Tehran, according to state media agency IRIB.

Two projectiles were fired at the facility around 6 a.m. local time, IRIB said. The facility has not been seriously damaged and there is no radiation, it reported.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baby in ICU, docs rushing: Israel on hospital strike
LIVE! Baby in ICU, docs rushing: Israel on hospital strike

'We saw a missile and a drone fall from sky'
'We saw a missile and a drone fall from sky'

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi after 'technical issue'
Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi after 'technical issue'

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

When A Future CM Was Tortured During The Emergency
When A Future CM Was Tortured During The Emergency

'As they assaulted me, they kept shouting, "So, you rascal, you speak against officers? Against ministers?" -- and each accusation was accompanied by more blows. 'Seeing that I could not get up, they began stamping on me with their feet...

Karun Nair Hit In Nets!
Karun Nair Hit In Nets!

the 33 year old soon resumed batting and shared a light moment with the support staff, pointing to the spot where he was hit, thereby allaying any serious injury concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD