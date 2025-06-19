Iran bombs several civilian areas in Israel

11:36





The official said there were "several hits to civilian population centers" including the Soroka hospital in southern Israel.





Israel Defense Forces Homefront Command Search and Rescue teams have been sent to several reported impact sites, the official said.





Iran said Israel attacked its Arak heavy water reactor, a nuclear facility about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of Tehran, according to state media agency IRIB.

Two projectiles were fired at the facility around 6 a.m. local time, IRIB said. The facility has not been seriously damaged and there is no radiation, it reported.

