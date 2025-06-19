HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indians students evacuated from Iran arrive in Delhi

Thu, 19 June 2025
08:29
The first flight carrying over 100 students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.
    
Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for launching the evacuation effort.            
 
"We remain hopeful that all remaining students will be evacuated soon," the association said in a statement.

Parents of some students were seen anxiously waiting outside the airport for their children.

Haider Ali, father of 21-year-old Maaz Haider, an MBBS student in Iran, thanked the Indian government for the rescue efforts.

"We are really happy. The students have been brought back home safely. We thank the Indian government for this. But we are sad that students, who are stuck in Tehran, have not been rescued," he told PTI, and urged the authorities to evacuate students still stranded in Tehran. 

Parvez Alam, father of Sameer Alam, was also seen waiting for his son at the airport. 

"It has been two years since he has been studying in Urmia. Everything was fine but recently the situation deteriorated. We were under a lot of stress. But the Indian government evacuated students to Armenia where they were kept in good hotels. We are thankful to the Indian government," the Bulandshahr resident told PTI

