HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian student pursuing MBA in Germany goes missing

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
19:14
image
The family of a 23-year-old man, who has gone missing in a lake in Germany, said on Thursday that they have approached Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Minister Rajesh Dharmani to appeal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach the German government for all possible help.

Aryan, who hailed from Kandraur Kaswa area of Bilaspur district, was studying MBA in Germany's Munich since 2024.

Aryan's father Vichitra Singh Chandel said he was informed around 10 pm on Sunday that his son has gone missing. He was told that around 1.30 pm that day, Aryan went swimming in a lake, where is feared to have drowned.    

According to his acquaintances in Germany, Aryan was a skilled swimmer but the possibility of him getting drowned cannot be ruled out.

However, neither his body nor any clue about his whereabouts have been found yet.

The parents said they have been in agony since the news arrived, since Aryan was their only child.

Chandel said four days ago, on Father's Day, Aryan had called him when he went for a walk with his friends on the banks of the lake. He had also called his uncle and wished him that day.

When contacted, an official spokesman said that efforts are on to find the missing student and the help of foreign ministry is being taken in this regard. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will AI's black box be decoded abroad? Govt says...
LIVE! Will AI's black box be decoded abroad? Govt says...

A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe
A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe

A week after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, the debris, including the ill-fated aircraft's tail fin, is still lying at the site as investigators looked for clues to establish the exact cause behind...

Bharat Mata row: Kerala min storms out of Guv's event
Bharat Mata row: Kerala min storms out of Guv's event

The Raj Bhavan issued the statement hours after Sivankutty walked out of a state government event at Raj Bhavan, protesting against the display of a 'Bharat Mata' image, based on a claim that it was widely used in RSS functions, during...

Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report
Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March...

Air India crash: 8-month-old suffered 28% burns
Air India crash: 8-month-old suffered 28% burns

When the Air India 171 plane plunged into the BJ Medical College's residential complex Ahmedabad last week, Manisha Kachhadiya and her 8-month-old son Dhyaansh were in one of the buildings affected by the crash.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD