      
Hundreds of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran: Reports

Thu, 19 June 2025
10:44
Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes
Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes
Hundreds of Indian Muslim pilgrims are currently stranded in Iran, many of them elderly and in need of medicine, a religious leader in their home country has told CNN.

Iran is home to several Shia Muslim holy sites, and draws pilgrims from across the world. The Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad draws 20 million pilgrims every year, according to UNESCO.

Speaking to CNN, Shia cleric Moulana Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi, president of the Shia Markazi Chand Committee India, said the situation is difficult.

"Usually, 70% of the pilgrims are middle-class with a very limited budget,' he said. "They pay the tour operator prior to departure and only bring along a couple of thousand rupees (around $23) with them."

Beyond the limited cash they brought, their plight is further compounded by the age and health of the hundreds of travelers, as Abbas said many were "running very low on medicine."

