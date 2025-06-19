HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Hope the food was good: Tharoor quips on Munir's WH lunch

Thu, 19 June 2025
14:16
On US President Donald Trump's lunch meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I hope the food was good and he gets some food for thought in the process. I hope that in these interactions, the Americans reminded Pakistan of not enabling, guiding, training, arming, financing, equipping, and dispatching terrorists to our country from their soil. Some American Senators and Congressmen who met the Pakistani delegation did do this. People in the US could not have forgotten the Osama episode so quickly.

"Pakistan's culpability in hiding this man until he was finally found in a safe house near an Army camp can not easily be forgotten and forgiven by the Americans. I hope while the General was being wined and dined, he got all these messages at the same time because that would also be in America's interest."

