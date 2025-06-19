HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

High Gold Prices, Mobile Tariffs Pushing Inflation: Crisil

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
11:10
image
Rise in gold prices due to global uncertainty has pushed core consumer price index (CPI) inflation on an upward trajectory for four months in a row, even as the headline retail inflation fell to a 75-month low of 2.8 per cent in May, said credit-rating agency Crisil in a note on Wednesday.

"A decline in food inflation is pulling down headline retail inflation, but core inflation is edging up. While rising core inflation is indicative of strengthening domestic demand (and the resulting price pressure) in the economy, the recent spike is tied to global economic volatility rather than domestic factors," the note said.

Between May 2024 and May 2025, core inflation rose by 111 basis points (bps) to 4.2 per cent.

The note said that while prices in most sub-categories within core CPI inflation declined, five bucked the trend and saw inflation rise. The five sub-categories are: gold, silver, mobile tariffs, travel & transport, and toiletries.

"Gold saw the sharpest increase in inflation. Global prices surged as heightened global economic uncertainty drove safe-haven investment demand for the metal across the world," the note read.

During 2024-2025 (FY25), gold inflation climbed to 24.7 per cent on average against 15.1 per cent in FY24, and despite a lighter weight (2.3 per cent) in the core inflation index, the yellow metal contributed 17 per cent of the rise over the 12 months ending May 2025.

-- Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hundreds of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran: Reports
LIVE! Hundreds of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran: Reports

2 'smart leaders' decided: Trump's U-turn on Indo-Pak truce
2 'smart leaders' decided: Trump's U-turn on Indo-Pak truce

Trump said he was "honoured" to meet Munir.

'Our neighbourhood was bombed, we could see missiles'
'Our neighbourhood was bombed, we could see missiles'

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'
'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'

'We are holding up in this difficult time and hope to bring her home on Thursday morning.'

Man bites off wife's nose after catching her with lover
Man bites off wife's nose after catching her with lover

The woman, 25, severely injured and bleeding, was rushed to a hospital, while the accused husband has been taken into custody, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD