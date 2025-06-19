High Gold Prices, Mobile Tariffs Pushing Inflation: Crisil

11:10





"A decline in food inflation is pulling down headline retail inflation, but core inflation is edging up. While rising core inflation is indicative of strengthening domestic demand (and the resulting price pressure) in the economy, the recent spike is tied to global economic volatility rather than domestic factors," the note said.





Between May 2024 and May 2025, core inflation rose by 111 basis points (bps) to 4.2 per cent.





The note said that while prices in most sub-categories within core CPI inflation declined, five bucked the trend and saw inflation rise. The five sub-categories are: gold, silver, mobile tariffs, travel & transport, and toiletries.





"Gold saw the sharpest increase in inflation. Global prices surged as heightened global economic uncertainty drove safe-haven investment demand for the metal across the world," the note read.





During 2024-2025 (FY25), gold inflation climbed to 24.7 per cent on average against 15.1 per cent in FY24, and despite a lighter weight (2.3 per cent) in the core inflation index, the yellow metal contributed 17 per cent of the rise over the 12 months ending May 2025.





-- Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

Rise in gold prices due to global uncertainty has pushed core consumer price index (CPI) inflation on an upward trajectory for four months in a row, even as the headline retail inflation fell to a 75-month low of 2.8 per cent in May, said credit-rating agency Crisil in a note on Wednesday.