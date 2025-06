17:28





Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, stated that a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood, persisting as of 0830 hours IST on June 18, is likely to bring substantial rainfall to the state over the next two to three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Bhubaneswar has reported heavy rainfall across Odisha, with eight to nine places recording significant downpours in the last 24 hours.