Female student jumps to death from Mumbai college building

Thu, 19 June 2025
Representational image
A female student of Mumbai's Sathaye College died after she jumped from the third floor of the educational institute on Thursday morning, a police official said. Sandhya Pathak, 21, was a third-year student of the college located in the Vile Parle (East) area, they said. 

She was a resident of Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai. The student suffered grievous injuries after she jumped off the third floor of her college building. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said. No suicide note has been recovered from Pathak, and police are trying to ascertain why she took the drastic step, he said. A probe is underway, while an accidental death report has been registered for now, the official added. PTI

