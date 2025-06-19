Famous Ranthambhore tigress Arrowhead dies of brain tumour

22:20

Aged 11, Arrowhead recently made headlines after a video of her hunting a crocodile went viral, with netizens remembering the hunting prowess of Machhli, one of the most photographed tigress often referred to as the "Queen of Ranthambore" and "Crocodile Hunter".





Forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts paid heartfelt tributes before Arrowhead was cremated.





"Arrowhead carried forward the legacy of Machhli, both in spirit and strength," Shakir Ali, a senior guide in the tiger reserve, said.





According to field director Anup K R, the tigress was born in February 2014. She was mostly seen in Zones 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the national park, with Nal Ghati and Rajbagh Lake being her primary territories.





"She was not only admired for her striking appearance but also for her crucial role in increasing the park's tiger population," Anup said.





Arrowhead gave birth four times and was the mother of 10 cubs, six of whom are still alive. The tigress last gave birth in 2023. -- PTI

