Delhi records cleanest air in 261 days

Thu, 19 June 2025
Delhi recorded cleanest air in more than eight months on Wednesday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 81, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. 

This is the cleanest air the capital has experienced in the past 261 days. 

Previously such a recording was made on September 29, 2024, with an AQI of 76, also in the 'satisfactory' range. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

The Indian meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital for Wednesday night. 

Delhi was earlier placed under an 'orange' warning for moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour for Wednesday evening. 

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below the normal, the IMD said. 

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 94 percent and 90 percent at 8.30 percent, it added. -- PTI

