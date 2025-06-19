Delhi breathes easy for second day in row with AQI at 89

21:36





On Wednesday, the city had recorded its cleanest air in over eight months, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.





According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.





Meanwhile, the India meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital for Thursday night.





The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, the IMD said.





The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 65 percent, and at 8:30 am, it was 82 percent, it added.





The minimum temperature was registered at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.





For Friday, the weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rain, and the capital will remain under a yellow alert. -- PTI

