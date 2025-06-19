HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi breathes easy for second day in row with AQI at 89

Thu, 19 June 2025
21:36
image
Delhi continued to record clean air for the second consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index remaining in the 'satisfactory' category at 89. 

On Wednesday, the city had recorded its cleanest air in over eight months, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. 

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

Meanwhile, the India meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital for Thursday night. 

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, the IMD said. 

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 65 percent, and at 8:30 am, it was 82 percent, it added. 

The minimum temperature was registered at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season. 

For Friday, the weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rain, and the capital will remain under a yellow alert. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India to cut flights on 16 international routes
LIVE! Air India to cut flights on 16 international routes

2 'very smart' leaders...: Trump's U-turn on ceasefire
2 'very smart' leaders...: Trump's U-turn on ceasefire

Two 'very smart' leaders of India and Pakistan decided to end last month's conflict that could have turned into a nuclear war, United States President Donald Trump said after holding a rare luncheon meeting with Pakistan army chief Field...

A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe
A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe

A week after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, the debris, including the ill-fated aircraft's tail fin, is still lying at the site as investigators looked for clues to establish the exact cause behind...

Shah to review Chh'garh anti-Maoist ops during 2-day trip
Shah to review Chh'garh anti-Maoist ops during 2-day trip

The meeting will focus on the current internal security scenario in the state, with a special emphasis on anti-Maoist operations, the release added.

'In All Investigations They Will Blame The Pilot'
'In All Investigations They Will Blame The Pilot'

'They will cover up the failures of all the others.'

