Court allows release of Nirav Modi and sister's assets worth Rs 66 cr from ED to PNB

Diamantaire Nirav Modi





The court allowed the application filed by the Punjab National Bank seeking to release the properties so that they can be sold or auctioned to recover the dues.





The central agency had attached these properties in connection with a money laundering probe against Modi and others in the PNB fraud case.





Special judge AV Gujarathi, assigned to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in its order passed on June 17, however directed the bank to furnish an undertaking that the amount (at which the property would be sold) would be recovered if required in the future.





The properties include jewellery, coins, watches and cash that were found at Modi's house in Samudra Mahal in Mumbai's Worli area worth Rs 40.83 crore, a flat valued at Rs 19.50 crore in Purvi's name in the metropolis, and other unvalued movable properties recovered from Modi's Worli house.





The consortium of Banks, led by the PNB, claimed that they have suffered a cumulative loss of more than Rs 8,526 crore due to the fraud committed by Nirav Modi and his associates. -- PTI

