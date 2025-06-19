HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court allows release of Nirav Modi and sister's assets worth Rs 66 cr from ED to PNB

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
22:42
Diamantaire Nirav Modi
Diamantaire Nirav Modi
A special court in Mumbai has allowed the release of properties worth Rs 66.33 crore, owned by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his sister Purvi Modi and attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-crore PNB fraud case. 

The court allowed the application filed by the Punjab National Bank seeking to release the properties so that they can be sold or auctioned to recover the dues. 

The central agency had attached these properties in connection with a money laundering probe against Modi and others in the PNB fraud case. 

Special judge AV Gujarathi, assigned to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in its order passed on June 17, however directed the bank to furnish an undertaking that the amount (at which the property would be sold) would be recovered if required in the future. 

The properties include jewellery, coins, watches and cash that were found at Modi's house in Samudra Mahal in Mumbai's Worli area worth Rs 40.83 crore, a flat valued at Rs 19.50 crore in Purvi's name in the metropolis, and other unvalued movable properties recovered from Modi's Worli house. 

The consortium of Banks, led by the PNB, claimed that they have suffered a cumulative loss of more than Rs 8,526 crore due to the fraud committed by Nirav Modi and his associates. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India to cut flights on 16 international routes
LIVE! Air India to cut flights on 16 international routes

2 'very smart' leaders...: Trump's U-turn on ceasefire
2 'very smart' leaders...: Trump's U-turn on ceasefire

Two 'very smart' leaders of India and Pakistan decided to end last month's conflict that could have turned into a nuclear war, United States President Donald Trump said after holding a rare luncheon meeting with Pakistan army chief Field...

A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe
A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe

A week after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, the debris, including the ill-fated aircraft's tail fin, is still lying at the site as investigators looked for clues to establish the exact cause behind...

Shah to review Chh'garh anti-Maoist ops during 2-day trip
Shah to review Chh'garh anti-Maoist ops during 2-day trip

The meeting will focus on the current internal security scenario in the state, with a special emphasis on anti-Maoist operations, the release added.

'In All Investigations They Will Blame The Pilot'
'In All Investigations They Will Blame The Pilot'

'They will cover up the failures of all the others.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD