Chandrasekaran skips TCS AGM amid Air India crisis

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran





This is the first time in over 17 years that Chandrasekaran, who was elevated as the chairman of the diversified conglomerate after working as TCS's chief executive, has missed the AGM of the largest IT services company.





TCS' company secretary Yashaswin Sheth informed shareholders of the country's largest IT services company that chairman Chandrasekaran will not be able to attend the annual general meeting due to "some exigencies".





Chandrasekaran could not attend the Tata Consumer Products AGM on Wednesday, reportedly because of his focus on the tragic crash of Air India's plane in Ahmedabad last week, which resulted in the loss of 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members.





It can be noted that Chandrasekaran was elevated to Tata Sons as the chairman in 2017, after being the CEO of TCS for eight years and had served as the chief operating officer before that.





Sheth said the company directors have elected independent director Keki Mistry to preside over as the chairman for the AGM.





"This is a very difficult time for us at the Tata Group. We are all deeply saddened. This is an unimaginable tragedy that has resulted in so many losses of lives. Words can be of no consolation right now," Mistry, a finance industry veteran, said.





"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the people who have lost their lives. Tata Group stands in solidarity with the affected people in these challenging times." -- PTI

