HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
19:39
image
A United States visa is 'a privilege, not a right', its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law, the country's embassy here said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the US Embassy also said using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student or visitor visa can make one ineligible for future US visas.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

"Using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student/visitor visa can make you ineligible for future US visas. A US visa is a privilege, not a right. US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued   and we may revoke your visa if you break the law," it said.

This is the third such statement issued by the US Embassy in India this month, in which it has underlined that while people travelling legally to America were welcome, illegal entry or abuse of visas won't be tolerated by the country.

The United States 'will not tolerate' those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy in New Delhi had said on June 16.

In a statement, the US Embassy had also said the United States has 'established new visa restrictions' targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.

The embassy on June 10 had also issued a statement, saying, the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it 'cannot and will not tolerate' illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel
LIVE! Centre to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel

Air India crash: Focus shifts to decoding black box
Air India crash: Focus shifts to decoding black box

A week after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, investigators on Thursday continued to sift for clues to ascertain the cause, while the government said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will...

Crashed Dreamliner well-maintained: Air India CEO
Crashed Dreamliner well-maintained: Air India CEO

In a message to flyers, the Air India chief also said the 15 percent reduction in Air India's international wide-body fleet operations for the next few weeks is a temporary move.

Canada a base for Khalistani violence in India: Report
Canada a base for Khalistani violence in India: Report

It said a small group of Khalistani extremists are continuing to use Canada as a base for fundraising and planning of violence primarily in India.

'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'
'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'

'We are holding up in this difficult time and hope to bring her home on Thursday morning.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD