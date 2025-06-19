HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road: Rahul's new address

Thu, 19 June 2025
Share:
17:32
image
Bungalow No. 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, will be Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's new address and he has started the process of shifting on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday but will start living there before the next Parliament session, party sources said. 

Gandhi has agreed to have 5, Sunehri Bagh Road as his official residence, they said. He started shifting his belongings from Thursday to the new accommodation, the sources said. 

Gandhi will start living in that bungalow in a few days from now before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 21, they said. Last year, parliamentary sources had said Gandhi had been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end. Since Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane. 

However, he had vacated that house after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2023, following his conviction in a defamation case. Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked.

With Gandhi becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow as he holds the rank of a Cabinet minister. The Sunhari Bagh residence was earlier occupied by Karnataka BJP leader A. Narayanaswamy. He was the Minister of State for Social Justice in the Modi government from 2021 to 2024. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BFFs Putin, Xi agree to exchange info on Iran-Israel war
LIVE! BFFs Putin, Xi agree to exchange info on Iran-Israel war

Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report
Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March...

You know what...: Tharoor admits differences with Congress
You know what...: Tharoor admits differences with Congress

Tharoor said that Congress, its values, and its workers were very dear to him.

Iranian missile hits largest hospital in southern Israel
Iranian missile hits largest hospital in southern Israel

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, Israel's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in the southern part of Israel has suffered a direct hit in a missile attack.

'US could hand over Iran's nuclear supplies to Pak'
'US could hand over Iran's nuclear supplies to Pak'

Former Pentagon official and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin, has said that United States forces need to enter Iran and eradicate its nuclear program and said that it is a possibility that Pakistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD