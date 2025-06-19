HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BFFs Putin, Xi agree to exchange info on Iran-Israel war

Thu, 19 June 2025
17:02
A rescuer works at a bombed site in Israel. Ammar Awad/Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to exchange sensitive information on the Iran-Israel conflict, the Kremlin said on Thursday. President Putin and Xi Jinping in their hour-long phone call have agreed to issue orders to their relevant agencies to share information on Iran, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov announced. 

He said both leaders hold a similar stance and "strongly condemn Israel's actions that violate the UN Charter and other norms of international law". Israel launched Operation Rising Lion last week, targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel. 

On Wednesday, Russia and the United Arab Emirates called for an immediate cessation of the Israel-Iran conflict and an intensification of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve Tehran's nuclear issue. According to the Kremlin, President Putin discussed the issue during a telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PTI

LIVE! BFFs Putin, Xi agree to exchange info on Iran-Israel war

