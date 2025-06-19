HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Baby in ICU, docs rushing: Israel on hospital strike

Thu, 19 June 2025
12:17
The remains of an Iranian ballistic missile. Pic: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters
Israel's President Isaac Herzog said the Iranian missile strikes that damaged southern Israel's Soroka hospital targeted civilians. "A baby in intensive care. A mother by their bedside. A doctor rushing between beds. An elderly resident in a nursing home. These were some of the targets of Iran's missile attacks on Israeli civilians this morning," he wrote in a statement on X. 

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) also shared a post which said it had struck key sites tied to Iran's nuclear weapons and missile programs, including: '" Inactive nuclear reactor in Arak--a key component in plutonium production "A nuclear weapons development site near Natanz -- Ballistic missile & air defense production facilities -- Radar systems & missile storage sites These facilities fuel Iran's drive for nuclear weapons and its attacks on Israeli civilians. The IDF will continue operating to eliminate threats and defend the State of Israel."

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

'As they assaulted me, they kept shouting, "So, you rascal, you speak against officers? Against ministers?" -- and each accusation was accompanied by more blows. 'Seeing that I could not get up, they began stamping on me with their feet...

the 33 year old soon resumed batting and shared a light moment with the support staff, pointing to the spot where he was hit, thereby allaying any serious injury concerns.

