Baby in ICU, docs rushing: Israel on hospital strike

12:17

The remains of an Iranian ballistic missile. Pic: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters





The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) also shared a post which said it had struck key sites tied to Iran's nuclear weapons and missile programs, including: '" Inactive nuclear reactor in Arak--a key component in plutonium production "A nuclear weapons development site near Natanz -- Ballistic missile & air defense production facilities -- Radar systems & missile storage sites These facilities fuel Iran's drive for nuclear weapons and its attacks on Israeli civilians. The IDF will continue operating to eliminate threats and defend the State of Israel."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said the Iranian missile strikes that damaged southern Israel's Soroka hospital targeted civilians. "A baby in intensive care. A mother by their bedside. A doctor rushing between beds. An elderly resident in a nursing home. These were some of the targets of Iran's missile attacks on Israeli civilians this morning," he wrote in a statement on X.