Assam: Five held, 3 cops taken off duty in Cachar bridge collapse

Thu, 19 June 2025
21:29
The Assam police arrested five people, while three policemen have been taken off duty pending investigation, in connection with the collapse of a newly repaired bridge over the Harang River in Cachar district, connecting the states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

The bridge on the Silchar-Kalain Road caved-in on Wednesday with two overloaded trucks plunging into the river and injuring the drivers.

Cachar senior superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said a case has already been registered in this connection and out of the five arrested, three are employees of a central weighbridge, an Assam government-approved facility, while two are staffers of a Haryana-based construction firm, Bharat Electronics Weighbridge.

Disciplinary action has also been initiated against three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, and they have been 'closed to reserve' for proper investigation into the incident, he said.

According to preliminary evidence, it appears that the bridge collapsed when one of the trucks, while trying to overtake the other, hit a portion of the bridge, Mahatta added.

"We are investigating the matter, and action has been taken against three police personnel for allowing the trucks through the checkpoint," Mahatta said.

There was no casualty reported, but road communication has been disrupted between the three districts of Barak Valley- Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi and the neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. -- PTI

