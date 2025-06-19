HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Another woman gang-raped in Odisha, third such incident in three days

Thu, 19 June 2025
A woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Thursday. This is the third such incident in the state in three days. 

According to the complaint lodged by the 31-year-old victim's husband, four men known to the family entered their house located under Baripada Sadar police station area when her husband and other family members were not there. 

The four forcibly took her to a place in the jurisdiction of another police station and took turns in raping her. Baripada Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Aditya Prasad Jena said that the four men have been named by the victim and all of them are absconding.

A team has been formed to search the accused people, Jena said adding that perpetrators threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The woman was admitted to a government hospital and her health condition is stated to be stable. 

The incident which took place on Monday night came close on the heels of gang rapes in two other districts of the state. A college student was allegedly gang-raped on Gopalpur beach on Sunday, and the police arrested 10 accused including four minors. 

 A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and hanged from a tree in Keonjhar district on Tuesday. PTI

