Amazon India to infuse over Rs 2,000 crore to boost pan-India operations

Thu, 19 June 2025
11:43
Amazon will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in 2025 to scale up its all-India operations network, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday. Investments will support network expansion and upgrades to serve customers faster and more reliably, advance technology and innovation, and improve employee and associate well-being, Amazon said in a release. 

The investment announcement comes at a time when India's e-commerce market is booming, fuelled by broadband penetration, affordable smartphones, digital payments, increasing spends from affluent and middle-class households, as well as a mobile-first, digitally-charged younger population. -- PTI

LIVE! Mortal remains of AI co-pilot Clive Kunder brought home
'Our neighbourhood was bombed, we could see missiles'
The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi after 'technical issue'
The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

When A Future CM Was Tortured During The Emergency
'As they assaulted me, they kept shouting, "So, you rascal, you speak against officers? Against ministers?" -- and each accusation was accompanied by more blows. 'Seeing that I could not get up, they began stamping on me with their feet...

Man bites off wife's nose after catching her with lover
The woman, 25, severely injured and bleeding, was rushed to a hospital, while the accused husband has been taken into custody, they said.

