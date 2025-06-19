Amazon India to infuse over Rs 2,000 crore to boost pan-India operations

11:43





The investment announcement comes at a time when India's e-commerce market is booming, fuelled by broadband penetration, affordable smartphones, digital payments, increasing spends from affluent and middle-class households, as well as a mobile-first, digitally-charged younger population. -- PTI

Amazon will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in 2025 to scale up its all-India operations network, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday. Investments will support network expansion and upgrades to serve customers faster and more reliably, advance technology and innovation, and improve employee and associate well-being, Amazon said in a release.