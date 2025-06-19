HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India's flight from Delhi to Vietnam returns after technical snag

Thu, 19 June 2025
23:58
Air India on Thursday said its flight AI388 from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam carrying 130 passengers returned to the national capital as a "precautionary measure" shortly after take-off. 

The flight on June 19 landed safely back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, the airline said in a statement. 

The aircraft made a mid-air turn after it developed a technical snag, a source said, adding that there were over 130 passengers onboard. 

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the Airbus A320 neo aircraft took off for Ho Chi Minh City at 1.45 pm, 45 minutes behind its scheduled departure time. 

The aircraft returned to Delhi airport after hovering around the national capital. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha gangrape: 4 minors undergo test to ascertain age
LIVE! Odisha gangrape: 4 minors undergo test to ascertain age

AI cuts 38 int'l flights, suspends 3 routes till July 15
AI cuts 38 int'l flights, suspends 3 routes till July 15

The Tata Group-owned airline, grappling with disruptions following the fatal plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad, said the objective of reducing flights on 18 international routes is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute...

'Landing Gear Extended Is Human Error'
'Landing Gear Extended Is Human Error'

'It is an indication that they had forgotten to retract the landing gear. That causes heavy drag, and you cannot accelerate or gain height too fast with a hanging gear.'

Air India crash: Focus shifts to decoding black box
Air India crash: Focus shifts to decoding black box

A week after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, investigators on Thursday continued to sift for clues to ascertain the cause, while the government said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will...

'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'
'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'

'We are holding up in this difficult time and hope to bring her home on Thursday morning.'

