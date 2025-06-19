HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India to cut flights on 16 international routes

Thu, 19 June 2025
22:12
Air India on Thursday said flights will be reduced on 16 international routes and suspended on 3 overseas destinations between June 21 and July 15. 

The Tata Group-owned airline, grappling with disruptions following the fatal plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad, said the objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers. 

The detailed announcement comes a day after the carrier said it would temporarily reduce flights operated with wide-body planes by 15 percent. 

"These reductions will be effective from June 21, 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025," the airline said in a statement. 

Services will be suspended on Delhi-Nairobi, Amritsar-London (Gatwick) and Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) till July 15. Besides, flights will be reduced on 16 international routes connecting cities in North America, Europe, Australia and the Far East. 

"The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East," the statement said. 

On Thursday, Air India again apologised to the passengers affected by these curtailments. -- PTI

