AI grounds 15% widebody int'l flights till mid-July

Thu, 19 June 2025
File image
File image
Air India on Wednesday announced that it is reducing international flights on widebody aircraft by 15 percent "until at least mid-July". 

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned airline also said it will undertake enhanced safety checks of widebody Boeing 777 aircraft as a matter of added precaution. 

Air India has seen operational disruptions recently, with at least 83 of its international flights cancelled over the last six days. 

On June 12, an Air India Boeing 787-8 plane enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff, killing 241 people onboard and many others on the ground. 

In the statement issued late in the evening, Air India said there have been disruptions due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfew in airspaces of many countries in Europe and East Asia, and there are ongoing enhanced safety inspections. 

Necessary cautious approach is being taken by the engineering staff and Air India pilots, it said. 

"Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing, to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15 percent for the next few weeks," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Tata apologises for AI crash; says I171 had clean record
Tata apologises for AI crash; says I171 had clean record

When specifically asked about the reason for the crash and whether Air India is privy to any preliminary findings, Chandrasekaran said, "One would have to wait for the probe to conclude."

Envoys to return as India, Canada mend strained ties
Envoys to return as India, Canada mend strained ties

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Air India crisis continues, cancels 3 more int'l flights
Air India crisis continues, cancels 3 more int'l flights

Two of these flights were cancelled after the passengers had already boarded the aircraft, the airline said.

'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'
'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'

'If major components of any dead body from which you can retrieve DNA is available, that is enough.'

