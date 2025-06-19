AAIB begins probe into the Air India flight crash

21:00





The investigation has been ordered by DG, AAIB.





NTSB and OEM teams have arrived to assist AAIB as per ICAO protocols.





A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder has been recovered from the crash site on 13 June 2025 and another set was found on 16 June.





This model of aircraft has two Blackbox sets, added the statement.





The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies.





Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway.





The ministry remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms, in the larger interest of the highest standards of Passenger Safety and convenience.





The minister emphasised the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability, which has been the cornerstone of Indian aviation.





Certain media outlets have reported that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. -- ANI

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced a formal inquiry into the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad and the multi-disciplinary team from AAIB has commenced investigation from June 12, said an official statement from the ministry of civil aviation on Thursday.