'We are now told to believe what PM told Trump on Sindoor'

The General Secretary in charge of Communications of the Congress party, questioned the silence of Prime Minister Modi for 37 days after later holding a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan.





"Now, for 37 days, the Prime Minister did not say anything. Now, today, we are told that he had a 35-minute call with President Trump, and there is a readout of what the Prime Minister is supposed to have said to Mr Trump. President Trump has also put out a statement from the White House; there is a difference between the two statements. Normally, these statements are different because they appeal to different audiences," he said.





"For 37 days, the Prime Minister has kept quiet. And today, we are being asked to believe that this is what he told President Trump. All I'm saying is why can't the Prime Minister call an all-party meeting tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? Take the opposition party leaders into confidence and say the same thing which has been put out today by the foreign secretary," the Congress leader added.





On his tweet on Pakistani Field Marshall Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "He should have made the US President aware of the direct link between Asim Munir's inflammatory, incendiary, provocative, absolutely unacceptable remarks that he made, which gave oxygen to the Pahalgam terrorists. Pahalgam terrorist attack was a reflection of those remarks of General Asim Munir and the same person is now being invited for a one-on-one lunch with President Trump...In my view, this is an absolute insult to India."





This came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which took place in Canada.





During the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan. -- ANI

