US mediation did not lead to Indo-Pak ceasefire: PM tells Trump

Wed, 18 June 2025
09:39
Press briefing by FS Vikram Misri on G7: PM Modi and President Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G7 Summit. President Trump had to return to the US early, due to which this meeting could not take place. After this, at the request of President Trump, today both leaders spoke over the phone. 

"They spoke for almost 35 minutes. After the Pahalgam terrorist attack on 22nd April, President Trump had spoken with PM Modi over phone and expressed condolences and had also expressed support in fight against terrorism. This was the first time they were speaking after that. So, PM Modi spoke with President Trump in detail on Operation Sindoor and told him firmly no mediation or trade deal led to understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan. 

"PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this entire series of incidents, never was talks held at any level on India-America trade deal and mediation between India and Pakistan by America. The talks regarding cessation of military action was held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries, it was done at Pakistan's request.

"Trump asks PM Modi if he can visit US on his return from Canada, PM expressed inability citing prior programmes. For the next meeting of Quad, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India."

