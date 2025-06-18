US may be heading into another Middle East war

11:56





A president is being driven -- by events, fear of proliferating weapons of mass destruction and the need to back up his own words -- toward a shock-and-awe entry into a Middle East conflict with no guaranteed way out.





Expectations are growing in Washington that Donald Trump will soon heed Israeli calls to try to strike a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear program, using bunker-busting weapons that only the US can deliver.





The president's rhetoric took a sharp turn following the apparent success of Israel's early barrage that wiped out top military leaders and nuclear scientists and severely degraded Iran's capacity to defend itself.





It might be happening again, reports CNN.