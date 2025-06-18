HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US may be heading into another Middle East war

Wed, 18 June 2025
It might be happening again, reports CNN.

A president is being driven -- by events, fear of proliferating weapons of mass destruction and the need to back up his own words -- toward a shock-and-awe entry into a Middle East conflict with no guaranteed way out.

Expectations are growing in Washington that Donald Trump will soon heed Israeli calls to try to strike a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear program, using bunker-busting weapons that only the US can deliver.

The president's rhetoric took a sharp turn following the apparent success of Israel's early barrage that wiped out top military leaders and nuclear scientists and severely degraded Iran's capacity to defend itself.

LIVE! Cong explains why our foreign policy received 'triple jhatka'
You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Donald Trump and set the record straight that India had paused strikes on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor following a request from Islamabad and not due to mediation or offer of a trade...

Trump to host Pakistan Army chief at White House today
United States President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

Caught with lover, married woman jumps off hotel roof
A married woman jumped off the roof of a hotel and fled after her husband allegedly caught her with another man in a room in Baraut town of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Hindi as 3rd language made compulsory in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has issued an order saying Hindi will be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5.

