US may be heading into another Middle East war

It might be happening again, reports CNN.
A president is being driven -- by events, fear of proliferating weapons of mass destruction and the need to back up his own words -- toward a shock-and-awe entry into a Middle East conflict with no guaranteed way out.
Expectations are growing in Washington that Donald Trump will soon heed Israeli calls to try to strike a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear program, using bunker-busting weapons that only the US can deliver.
The president's rhetoric took a sharp turn following the apparent success of Israel's early barrage that wiped out top military leaders and nuclear scientists and severely degraded Iran's capacity to defend itself.