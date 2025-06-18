US intervention recipe for 'all-out war' in region: Iran

Iranian foreign ministry says any US intervention would be 'a recipe for an all-out war' in the region. Israeli warplanes pounded Iran's capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the warning in an interview with Al Jazeera English, saying any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region. He did not elaborate, but thousands of American troops are based in nearby countries within range of Iran's weapons. The US has threatened a massive response to any attack.