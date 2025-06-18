HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US intervention recipe for 'all-out war' in region: Iran

Wed, 18 June 2025
16:06
A damaged house in Tehran
Iranian foreign ministry says any US intervention would be 'a recipe for an all-out war' in the region. Israeli warplanes pounded Iran's capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties.  

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the warning in an interview with Al Jazeera English, saying any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region. He did not elaborate, but thousands of American troops are based in nearby countries within range of Iran's weapons. The US has threatened a massive response to any attack.

TOP STORIES

AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation
AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, has been discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery, and he later attended the cremation of his deceased brother who was flying with him on...

LIVE! AI-171: Insurers in a fix, policyholders and nominees dead
LIVE! AI-171: Insurers in a fix, policyholders and nominees dead

Azerbaijan denies entry to Indian man who fled Tehran
Azerbaijan denies entry to Indian man who fled Tehran

After a perilous 500-km road journey out of conflict-torn Tehran, stranded Indian tourist Falguni Dey reached Iran's Astara border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday evening, but his ordeal is far from over.

'Marathis Are Anxious About Survival'
'Marathis Are Anxious About Survival'

'Maharashtrians are facing a dual battle -- numerical battle with North Indians and financial battle with Gujaratis and Marwaris.''This has created anxiety about survival and ownership over Mumbai and Maharashtra.'

Are you spying for Pak? Mumbai woman duped of Rs 22 lakh
Are you spying for Pak? Mumbai woman duped of Rs 22 lakh

Cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi ATS and Jammu & Kashmir police personnel cheated an elderly woman from Mumbai of Rs 22 lakh after accusing her of spying for Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

