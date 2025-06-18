US intervention recipe for 'all-out war' in region: Iran

16:06

A damaged house in Tehran





Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the warning in an interview with Al Jazeera English, saying any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region. He did not elaborate, but thousands of American troops are based in nearby countries within range of Iran's weapons. The US has threatened a massive response to any attack.

