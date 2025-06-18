Trump to host Pak Army chief for lunch today

11:26





The lunch will take place at 1 pm (local time) in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Trump had cut short his trip to Kananaskis, Canada, for the G7 Leaders' Summit and he returned to Washington Tuesday morning amid escalating tensions in the Middle East with the latest Israel-Iran conflict. -- PTI

US President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday. The President has lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an advisory issued by the White House said.