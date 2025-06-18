HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump to host Pak Army chief for lunch today

Wed, 18 June 2025
11:26
US President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday. The President has lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an advisory issued by the White House said. 

The lunch will take place at 1 pm (local time) in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Trump had cut short his trip to Kananaskis, Canada, for the G7 Leaders' Summit and he returned to Washington Tuesday morning amid escalating tensions in the Middle East with the latest Israel-Iran conflict. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with United States President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

