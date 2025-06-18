'Trump should tweet, who will believe PM on ceasefire'

12:05

PM met all the G7 leaders except Trump who had already left for the US





PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, which the PM attended at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.





"Modi's people are saying this, but President Trump should tweet about it and say that he takes back his words. That's what I have talked about and what I said 17 times before that I mediated (between India and Pakistan). I take back those words that Trump should say. Who will believe what PM Modi will say now?" Raut told ANI.





President Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US helped mediate the conflict with Pakistan during the recent hostilities, a claim which India has repeatedly denied.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, had PM Modi brief Trump about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan.





"Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed. The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan," he noted.





