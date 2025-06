09:41

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a post on X: "In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins. 'Haidar is a name often used for Ali, who Shia Muslims consider the first Imam and successor to the prophet Mohammed. Iran's leader also posted on his English-language X account:"We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy," Khamenei.