Stock markets fall for 2nd day amid Middle East tensions

Wed, 18 June 2025
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday as soaring tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision hit investor sentiment. 

Surrendering its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 138.64 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 81,444.66. After a weak opening, the index hit a high of 81,858.97 in morning deals but failed to hold onto gains later. The barometer dipped 346.29 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a low of 81,237.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 41.35 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 24,812.05, marking its second day of losses.

TOP STORIES

AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation
AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, has been discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery, and he later attended the cremation of his deceased brother who was flying with him on...

LIVE! Khamenei says Iran will not surrender
LIVE! Khamenei says Iran will not surrender

Azerbaijan denies entry to Indian man who fled Tehran
Azerbaijan denies entry to Indian man who fled Tehran

After a perilous 500-km road journey out of conflict-torn Tehran, stranded Indian tourist Falguni Dey reached Iran's Astara border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday evening, but his ordeal is far from over.

'Marathis Are Anxious About Survival'
'Marathis Are Anxious About Survival'

'Maharashtrians are facing a dual battle -- numerical battle with North Indians and financial battle with Gujaratis and Marwaris.''This has created anxiety about survival and ownership over Mumbai and Maharashtra.'

Are you spying for Pak? Mumbai woman duped of Rs 22 lakh
Are you spying for Pak? Mumbai woman duped of Rs 22 lakh

Cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi ATS and Jammu & Kashmir police personnel cheated an elderly woman from Mumbai of Rs 22 lakh after accusing her of spying for Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

