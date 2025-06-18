Stock markets fall for 2nd day amid Middle East tensions

16:39





Surrendering its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 138.64 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 81,444.66. After a weak opening, the index hit a high of 81,858.97 in morning deals but failed to hold onto gains later. The barometer dipped 346.29 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a low of 81,237.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 41.35 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 24,812.05, marking its second day of losses.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday as soaring tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision hit investor sentiment.