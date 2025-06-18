So what exactly did PM tell Trump on the 35-minute phone call?

11:20

1. PM Modi held a detailed discussion on Operation Sindoor - that was held in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - with the US President. He said India has conveyed to the entire world its determination to take action against terrorism - referring to the global outreach that was initiated by seven multi-party delegations last month.





2. Modi made it clear that India will respond to Pakistan's bullet with a bullet. He said that terrorism is now seen as a war, and "not a proxy war", and that Operation Sindoor has not concluded.





3. PM Modi also made it clear to Trump that at no time were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US to broker peace between India and Pakistan were discussed. India has never accepted mediation and will never do so, he said.





4. Modi also said that talks on halting military action were held directly between India and Pakistan, through the existing channels of both the armies and at the request of Pakistan.





5. President Trump asked PM Modi if he could stop over in the US on his way back from Canada. PM Modi, however, expressed his inability to do so keeping in mind his pre-scheduled engagements.

