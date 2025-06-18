HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

So what exactly did PM tell Trump on the 35-minute phone call?

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
11:20
File pic
File pic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump:

1. PM Modi held a detailed discussion on Operation Sindoor - that was held in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - with the US President. He said India has conveyed to the entire world its determination to take action against terrorism - referring to the global outreach that was initiated by seven multi-party delegations last month.

2. Modi made it clear that India will respond to Pakistan's bullet with a bullet. He said that terrorism is now seen as a war, and "not a proxy war", and that Operation Sindoor has not concluded. 

3. PM Modi also made it clear to Trump that at no time were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US to broker peace between India and Pakistan were discussed. India has never accepted mediation and will never do so, he said.

4. Modi also said that talks on halting military action were held directly between India and Pakistan, through the existing channels of both the armies and at the request of Pakistan.

5. President Trump asked PM Modi if he could stop over in the US on his way back from Canada. PM Modi, however, expressed his inability to do so keeping in mind his pre-scheduled engagements.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump to host Pak Army chief for lunch today
LIVE! Trump to host Pak Army chief for lunch today

Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit
Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with United States President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22
Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time

'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD